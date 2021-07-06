$0.05 EPS Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Ladder Capital posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

LADR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

LADR opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 129.93, a current ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 2.25. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $150,175.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,343,942.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,121 shares of company stock valued at $622,420 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $39,120,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at $47,132,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $13,295,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 103.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 789,209 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

