$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Switch also posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWCH. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 271,703 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $5,219,414.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 687,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,213,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $2,166,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 478,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,361,125.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,445,576 shares of company stock worth $28,859,891. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 109.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Switch by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Switch during the first quarter valued at $118,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

