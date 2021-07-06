$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. RadNet reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 144,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,881. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.35 and a beta of 1.69. RadNet has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

