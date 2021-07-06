$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2021

Analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.31. Marvell Technology posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 83.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,258 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 259,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.