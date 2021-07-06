$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.31. Marvell Technology posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 83.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,258 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 259,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

