-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Ardelyx posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. The company had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth about $5,379,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 928,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 810,300 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 479,307 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after buying an additional 360,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $2,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $778.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.95.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

