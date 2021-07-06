$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.64. Terex reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,080%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 803,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,156. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 1.69. Terex has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $2,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,464,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

