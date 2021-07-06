$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.56. HEICO posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HEICO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $141.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HEICO has a 52-week low of $92.45 and a 52-week high of $148.95.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 625.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

