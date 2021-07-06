-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTGX opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.94. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $47.34.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.