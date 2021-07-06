$0.75 EPS Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.79. Bank of America posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $2,219,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,408 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 603,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.07. 47,194,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,062,328. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.60. Bank of America has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $343.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

