-$0.77 EPS Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will report ($0.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). The Marcus reported earnings per share of ($1.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Marcus by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

MCS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,235. The Marcus has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $640.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.94.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

