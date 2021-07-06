$0.85 EPS Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to post $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Franchise Group reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research raised their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.00. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

