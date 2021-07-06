$0.85 EPS Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to post $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Franchise Group reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research raised their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.00. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.