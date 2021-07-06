$0.93 EPS Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.98. MYR Group reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. MYR Group’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MYRG traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,325. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $92.83.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,819,838. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,675.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,425 shares of company stock worth $3,940,583. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,615,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,902,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth $784,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

