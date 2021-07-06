-$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will report ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. Acutus Medical reported earnings per share of ($32.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($2.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Acutus Medical stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.60. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,750. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 40.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 265,946 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Acutus Medical by 50.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 902,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 303,445 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,320,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Acutus Medical by 32.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,451,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

