$1.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will report earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.60. Crocs reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,760,000 after acquiring an additional 239,009 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $5,741,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CROX traded down $4.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.04. 26,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,010. Crocs has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $118.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.