$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.13 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $199.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.42. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $89.06 and a one year high of $222.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

