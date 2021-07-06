$10.04 Million in Sales Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to report $10.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.30 million and the highest is $15.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $36.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $57.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $34.43 million, with estimates ranging from $7.59 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,607 shares of company stock worth $156,304 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,466,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after buying an additional 619,412 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after buying an additional 407,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,063,000 after buying an additional 192,860 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after buying an additional 429,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,814,000. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 129,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,658. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $747.62 million, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.92. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

