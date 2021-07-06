10,227 Shares in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTN. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,239,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,088,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOTN opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

