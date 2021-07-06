117,618 Shares in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 117,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of The ONE Group Hospitality as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STKS opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,087.00 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STKS. Zacks Investment Research raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

In other The ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $62,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,216,287 shares in the company, valued at $53,757,659.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 170,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,993,375.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 537,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,278,686 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

