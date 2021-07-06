12,400 Shares in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,764,000 after acquiring an additional 255,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,827,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 159,467 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,550,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 316,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $14,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $331,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,805,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.24.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%. Analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

