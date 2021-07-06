14,070 Shares in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Precigen by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Precigen by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Precigen by 8.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Precigen by 5.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Precigen by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $303,571.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,290,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,594,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,851,462 shares of company stock valued at $19,990,575. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

PGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.32. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

