162,463 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 162,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 115.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,218,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,803 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $448,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 236.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,141,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 801,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 172.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

