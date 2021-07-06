$17.91 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report $17.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $20.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $16.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $81.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.97 million to $118.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $79.42 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $104.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,526 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,055,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,768,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 451,485 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 147.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,696,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,792 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.13. 4,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,420. The firm has a market cap of $398.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

