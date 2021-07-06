19,520 Shares in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Bought by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 232.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 110.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at $15,248,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.