20,000 Shares in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in DiamondHead during the first quarter worth approximately $33,848,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at $4,724,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at $3,399,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at $3,221,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at $2,973,000.

Shares of DHHCU stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

