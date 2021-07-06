$21.56 Billion in Sales Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will post sales of $21.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.31 billion. FedEx reported sales of $19.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $89.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.71 billion to $90.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $93.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.36 billion to $96.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $299.38 on Tuesday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $153.66 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,485. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

