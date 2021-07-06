21,464 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,687,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of MarketAxess at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $463.87 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $458.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $33,111,408.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

