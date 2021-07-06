$24.20 Million in Sales Expected for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to report $24.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year sales of $112.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $120.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $330.62 million, with estimates ranging from $291.20 million to $386.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $2,948,637.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at $135,583,136.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,190 shares of company stock worth $57,303,916. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZLAB stock traded down $10.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.11. 17,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 1.14. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $71.79 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.76.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

