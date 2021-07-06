$25.69 Million in Sales Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce sales of $25.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.50 million to $25.87 million. Kamada reported sales of $33.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $99.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $102.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $84.68 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $88.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kamada by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 143,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 140,741 shares during the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMDA traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,113. Kamada has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $256.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

