2,847 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,847 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $68,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,284 shares in the company, valued at $323,559,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,073,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,393 shares of company stock valued at $21,540,694. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $591.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $205.07 and a one year high of $605.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

