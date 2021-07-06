3,358 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $219,493,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Realty Income by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,290,000 after buying an additional 1,672,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,242 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Realty Income by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $46,700,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE O opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.13. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

