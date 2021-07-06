3,500 Shares in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT opened at $87.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.95. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.41.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

