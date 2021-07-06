364,125 Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 364,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Shares of IGT opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $26.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.