3,749 Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward stock opened at $124.01 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,616 shares of company stock worth $3,359,234 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

