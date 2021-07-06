$4.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to announce $4.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.30 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $4.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $21.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.65 billion to $21.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.72 billion to $22.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Whirlpool.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total transaction of $11,470,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,965.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $222.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.87. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $130.90 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.