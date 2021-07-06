400,000 Shares in Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in Forest Road Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Forest Road Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Forest Road Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Forest Road Acquisition by 31,946.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 23,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Forest Road Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000.

Get Forest Road Acquisition alerts:

FRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Forest Road Acquisition in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Forest Road Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FRX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. 40,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,688. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.09. Forest Road Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Forest Road Acquisition Profile

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications space. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Forest Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forest Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.