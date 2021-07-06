41,542 Shares in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 58.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMX shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of MMX opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.10. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 70.49% and a return on equity of 5.88%. Research analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

