41,827 Shares in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $154,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

