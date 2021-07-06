$50.34 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will report sales of $50.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.94 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $38.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $206.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.78 million to $215.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $243.45 million, with estimates ranging from $198.71 million to $269.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after buying an additional 65,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,460,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,630,000 after buying an additional 402,685 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 542,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 227.27%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

