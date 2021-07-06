50,000 Shares in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Bought by III Capital Management

III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $22,584,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,412,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,880,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,880,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $3,458,000.

DISAU remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

