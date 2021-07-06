5,486 Shares in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 483,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 468,565 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,410,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 769,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 402,923 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 284,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEO opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $867.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.75.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

