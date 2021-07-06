5,687 Shares in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCII. Raymond James raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.51. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.25.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

