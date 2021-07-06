6,017 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Yum China by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,599,000 after buying an additional 178,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

YUMC opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

