63,000 Shares in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU) Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $590,000.

Shares of GCACU stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

