$80.11 Million in Sales Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to report $80.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.30 million and the lowest is $78.92 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $81.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $330.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.48 million to $331.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $331.71 million, with estimates ranging from $328.50 million to $334.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

LXP stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,726,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,299. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $41,530,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,327,000 after acquiring an additional 673,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 667,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 555,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.