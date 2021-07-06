$80.11 Million in Sales Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to report $80.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.30 million and the lowest is $78.92 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $81.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $330.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.48 million to $331.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $331.71 million, with estimates ranging from $328.50 million to $334.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

LXP stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,726,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,299. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $41,530,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,327,000 after acquiring an additional 673,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 667,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 555,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

