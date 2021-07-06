80,476 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Acquired by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.8% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,632 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,286 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,028,000 after buying an additional 550,502 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $29,066,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $27,551,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.45. 12,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,617. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

