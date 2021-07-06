$86.90 Million in Sales Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will report sales of $86.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.50 million and the lowest is $84.30 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $36.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $371.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.10 million to $375.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $441.45 million, with estimates ranging from $440.10 million to $442.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Century Casinos.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $72.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley started coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Century Casinos by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $12.73. 5,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.78. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.