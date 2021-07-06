8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Hits Market Cap of $802,569.31

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $802,569.31 and $661,043.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000191 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000131 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000464 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001348 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

