944 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.76. 489,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,401,748. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.24 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

