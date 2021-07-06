9,857 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,857 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,755 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,912,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 9,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1,691.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 358,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after buying an additional 338,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.74.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $84.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

