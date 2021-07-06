AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $25.66. 13,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.56. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

